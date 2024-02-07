Michelin Star restaurants Scotland 2024: The full list as new stars awarded by guide

A total of 1,162 restaurants are included in the selection, with The Ledbury announced as the Guide’s ninth Three Michelin Star restaurant.

A further six restaurants have been newly awarded Two Michelin Stars - including The Glenturret Lalique - and there are 18 new One Star establishments.

Six restaurants have been recognised with a Michelin Green Star for their commitment to sustainable gastronomy and 20 restaurants were announced to have received a Bib Gourmand on 29 January, one week prior to the ceremony.

In the 2024 Guide there are 12 Michelin Star restaurants in Scotland.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides said: “The dining scene in Great Britain & Ireland continues to be both innovative and impressive.

"With a new Three Michelin Star and six new Two Star restaurants, the selection’s global standing has grown even further.

"Among all of the newly awarded Stars, both the quality and variety of the dining experiences are wonderful to see.

"There are enormously talented chefs turning their hands to anything from wood-fired sharing plates to finely tuned sushi.

"To have so much positive news to share with the industry, at a time when restaurants are facing so many challenges, gives me great pride and is proof of the continued vitality within British and Irish dining.

"That this has happened in the 50th year of the Great Britain & Ireland Guide is proof of how much gastronomy has grown and evolved in that time.”

Ryan McHarg from The Spence at The Gleneagles Townhouse in Edinburgh was awarded the Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award.

Michelin said: "Housed within the beautifully ornate Gleneagles Townhouse Hotel in the very centre of Edinburgh, The Spence makes a fine setting for a cocktail.

"Their list includes ‘Townhouse Classics’, inspired by the six imposing statues that adorn the front of the hotel. When it comes to deciding, Ryan McHarg and his team are on hand to help; they are genial, knowledgeable and enthusiastic about their bar."

1 . Restaurant Andrew Fairlie Two Star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie can be found in the luxurious Gleneagles Hotel and is renowned for its excellent service and immaculate dishes. The restaurant has maintained its two star status under the guidance of head chef Stevie McLaughlin, who worked closely with the late Andrew Fairlie for years. Stevie commented: We’re thrilled to have retained two Michelin stars for another year. This is great recognition for our superb team, which works hard to make our restaurant such a brilliant experience for every guest. "We continue to be driven to maintain – and exceed - the standards set by Chef Andrew and each step forward is taken to continue his legacy." Photo: Alan Donaldson

2 . The Glenturret LaLique The Glenturret Lalique has gained a coveted second star, The Glenturret Lalique restaurant is the first fine dining establishment within a distillery in Scotland and opened in 2021. The restaurant is headed by former Number One at the Balmoral head chef Mark Donald. Of the accolade Mark said: "It's a huge moment for Scotland but for whisky too". The Glenturret Lalique is the only Two Michelin Star restaurant within a distillery in the world.

3 . Cail Bruich Glasgow's first Michelin Star in 14 years was awarded to Cail Bruich in 2021. Head chef of Cail Bruich, Lorna McNee, brought the star home to the city just over five months into her first head chef role at the west end restaurant. Cail Bruich, which also has three AA Rosettes as well as one Michelin star, was opened in 2008 by brothers Chris and Paul Charalambous who ran the kitchen and front of house respectively.