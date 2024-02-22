4 . Radisson Red Glasgow

Radisson Red is one of Glasgow’s best loved hotels. Enjoy stunning views on their rooftop terrace as you tuck into some savoury treats including Asian style bao buns, smoked bacon & sweet maple doughnuts, Southern Fried crispy chicken, topped on hot waffle with BBQ sauce. If that’s not enough there is a selection of sweet treats and an Eden Mill Love gin and tonic.