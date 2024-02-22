The countdown to Mother's Day in March is on with it being the perfect time to treat the special lady in your life.
Nothing quite beats heading for a glass of fizz and a delicious afternoon tea where you can choose from a selection of tasty sandwiches, freshly baked scones and some delicious sweet treats.
So whether your prefer a plain or fruit scone, we have you covered with a fine selection of outstanding afternoon tea spots in Glasgow to head to on Mother's Day.
1. Number 10 Hotel
Treat Mum like a Queen this Mother's Day at Number 10 Hotel. You'll enjoy elegant dining and quality time with the leading lady in your life with the classic fizzy afternoon tea.
2. Crowne Plaza
Tuck into dainty sandwiches, freshly baked scones, cakes & an optional glass of prosecco at Crowne Plaza which is a short walk along the River Clyde from the City Centre or stylish Finnieston where you can head for drinks with your mum afterwards.
3. Grand Central Hotel
Enjoy pink afternoon tea with optional Bellini for two at Champagne Central, Grand Central Hotel Glasgow. The perfect place to spend some quality time with your mum. Photo: Supplied
4. Radisson Red Glasgow
Radisson Red is one of Glasgow’s best loved hotels. Enjoy stunning views on their rooftop terrace as you tuck into some savoury treats including Asian style bao buns, smoked bacon & sweet maple doughnuts, Southern Fried crispy chicken, topped on hot waffle with BBQ sauce. If that’s not enough there is a selection of sweet treats and an Eden Mill Love gin and tonic.