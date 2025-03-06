Mother's Day 2025: 6 of the best places for Mother's Day afternoon tea in Glasgow

The countdown to Mother's Day in March is on with it being the perfect time to treat that special lady in your life.
Nothing quite beats heading for a glass of fizz and a delicious afternoon tea where you can choose from a selection of tasty sandwiches, freshly baked scones and some delicious sweet treats.
So whether your prefer a plain or fruit scone, we have you covered with a fine selection of outstanding afternoon tea spots in Glasgow to head to on Mother's Day this year.
1. Number 10 Hotel
Treat Mum like a Queen this Mother's Day at Number 10 Hotel. Their classic afternoon tea includes tea and coffee plus refill for only £17.95 per person. 10, 16 Queen's Dr, Glasgow G42 8BS. | Number 10 Hotel
2. Red Bus Bistro
You’ll have a completely new experience of afternoon tea on the Red Bus Bistro as you take in some of Glasgow’s sights. Enjoy all the classics including home baked scones with fresh whipped cream and jam, sandwiches, mini bread rolls or wraps, mini quiche, petit fours and mouth watering cakes. All washed down with a glass of fizz and fresh tea or coffee.36 Shuttle St, Glasgow G1 1QA. | Red Bus Bistro
3. Radisson Red Glasgow
Relax in style with the best view in the city and delicious afternoon tea. Available 7 days a week from £24 per person. 25 Tunnel St, Finnieston Quay, Glasgow G3 8HL. | Radisson Red Glasgow
4. Grand Central Hotel
Enjoy pink afternoon tea with optional Bellini for two at Champagne Central, Grand Central Hotel Glasgow. The perfect place to spend some quality time with your mum. 99 Gordon St, Glasgow G1 3SF. | Grand Central Hotel
