Motherwell Hospitality 2025: Six of the best food and drink spots in Motherwell

Here’s our picks for the best food and drink spots around Motherwell in 2025

For our money, Motherwell has the best hospitality scene in North Lanarkshire.

If you’re looking for a night out in Lanarkshire, there’s no better choice than Motherwell. It’s one of the only towns with a regularly open nightclub - many of which in North Lanarkshire were killed off by the pandemic.

Whether you’re going for a takeaway, a sit-down meal, or grabbing some drinks with friends - take a look below at the best spots for food and drink in Motherwell in 2025.

1. Da Claudio Restaurant, Motherwell

Da Claudio's is very well regarded in Motherwell - even since Tony Macaroni's opened a few doors down. It's traditional Italian cooking at its best, they've been open for 33 years now, so they must be doing something right. It was once visited by Rod Stewart, of all people, back in 2020 when he was watching Celtic play Motherwell at Fir Park. | Contributed

2. Hup Lee

The Hup Lee is a legendary buffet - it's shut down on several occasions. Down but never out, it always comes back, and without a doubt any weekend evening the place will be packed. | Contributed

3. The Studio Cafe

The Studio Cafe are all about nostalgic food and drink from days gone-by. Expect ice cream floats and really tasty rotating specials. | The Studio Cafe

4. Railway Tavern

The Railway Tavern is Motherwell's best pub with best beer garden too - every weekend the have acoustic musicians playing out in their huge heated beer garden. There's plenty of space and seating, but make sure to turn up early because the place gets packed. | CAMRA

