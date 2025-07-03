Neighbourhood Guide: The six best pubs you can find in Partick

If you’re looking to have the best night out in Partick, look no further than our pub guide

Partick is absolutely buzzing in 2024 - there’s so many great pubs, whether they be newcomers on the scene or pubs that have sat on Dumbarton Road for generations.

Take a look below as we explore the six best pubs you can find in Partick.

Partick is my favourite place in Glasgow at the moment, and anytime I'm down in the West End you can be sure I'm kicking things off with a Guinness from the Three Judges. Despite being bought over by the Stonegate group a few years back, the hospitality group haven't sunk their claws too deep, leaving the traditional bar be as it always was.

1. Three Judges - 141 Dumbarton Road

2. West Side Tavern

A short walk from Kelvinhall Underground Station, on Dumbarton Road in Partick, is the much-loved Lismore Bar. There are dozens of malt whiskies for sale in the two adjoining bars and the pub is also well known for its live music

3. The Lismore

A massive beer garden, a late license, and great tunes. What more could you want.

4. The Record Factory

