Neighbourhood Guide: The six best pubs you can find in Partick

Partick is absolutely buzzing in 2024 - there’s so many great pubs, whether they be newcomers on the scene or pubs that have sat on Dumbarton Road for generations.
Take a look below as we explore the six best pubs you can find in Partick.
1. Three Judges - 141 Dumbarton Road
Partick is my favourite place in Glasgow at the moment, and anytime I'm down in the West End you can be sure I'm kicking things off with a Guinness from the Three Judges. Despite being bought over by the Stonegate group a few years back, the hospitality group haven't sunk their claws too deep, leaving the traditional bar be as it always was. | Wikimedia Commons
2. West Side Tavern
Location: 162 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6XE
3. The Lismore
A short walk from Kelvinhall Underground Station, on Dumbarton Road in Partick, is the much-loved Lismore Bar. There are dozens of malt whiskies for sale in the two adjoining bars and the pub is also well known for its live music | Contributed
4. The Record Factory
A massive beer garden, a late license, and great tunes. What more could you want. | Supplied
