Neighbourhood Guide: The six best pubs you can find in Partick

1 . Three Judges - 141 Dumbarton Road

Partick is my favourite place in Glasgow at the moment, and anytime I'm down in the West End you can be sure I'm kicking things off with a Guinness from the Three Judges. Despite being bought over by the Stonegate group a few years back, the hospitality group haven't sunk their claws too deep, leaving the traditional bar be as it always was. | Wikimedia Commons