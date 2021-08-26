New Abandon Ship bar and restaurant to open in Glasgow next month

Abandon Ship will open a new bar and restaurant on Mitchell Street next month.

The new Abandon Ship bar and restaurant.

What: Welcoming guests from next month, the long-awaited arrival in the city marks the second Abandon Ship bar opening for the MacMerry 300 Group - whose first Abandon Ship Bar opened in Dundee in 2019.

What will it look like: Set over two stylish floors, the immersive setting is the first of its kind in Scotland and set to bring the wow factor, with impressive interiors containing over 150 square metres of striking, hand-drawn artwork from Abandon Ship creative director, Richard Davies, that took weeks to complete.

Drawing inspiration from traditional tattoo art, pop culture and his own weird sense of humour, Davies artwork plays homage to the brand’s roots and provides the perfect urban setting for contemporary dining and hanging out.

What will be on the menu: Specialising in Americana soul food that’s bursting with flavour, guests can expect imaginative small plates from their kitchen alongside juicy burgers, mouthwatering Southern-style wings, as well as original cocktails and craft beers from their team of top bartenders.

Not just a bar: Downstairs is dedicated to fashion and will be home to lifestyle brand Abandon Ship Apparel, in a ‘Dressing Room’ laden with cool stuff and exclusive merchandise that you can browse while having a drink.

Roots: Operations director AJ McMenemy said: “With Abandon Ship Bar we are returning to our cultural home and our brand roots with our opening in Glasgow. Rich set up Abandon Ship Apparel in the east end of the city almost a decade ago, before we opened our first bar in Dundee in 2019. This feels like our homecoming and we can’t wait to show Glasgow what we’re all about.”