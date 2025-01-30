New Asian sandwich bar to open in Glasgow City Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Asian-inspired café is set to open in Glasgow in the St Enoch Centre

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toast Tea, a popular Asian-inspired cafe which has been making waves in Edinburgh, is to open its second location – this time in Glasgow’s St. Enoch Centre – this February.

Annyeong Café by Toast Tea will dish up a tantalising menu of Korean delights and Asian-inspired snacks in the heart of Glasgow. Amongst the dishes on offer include bingsu (Korean shaved ice dessert), the Japanese staple, Onigiri, and croffles - a croissant and waffle hybrid dessert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family-run business has built a cult following in the capital with queues of foodies devouring Toast Tea’s adventurous Asian fusion menu. And now, Glasgow shoppers can also look forward to sampling the restaurant’s delicious savoury dishes and moreish sweet treats.

According to a recent poll, Asian cuisine is a firm favourite among Glaswegians and the latest offering to the city, Annyeong Café by Toast Tea, will no doubt go down a treat!

Mandy Wong, owner of Annyeong Café by Toast Tea, said: “Toast Tea prides itself on delivering delicious, handcrafted food that excites the taste buds. Our new restaurant brings together the very best of Asian flavours and Korean street food which we hope will delight Glasgow foodies.”

One of the sandwiches on offer from Toast Tea | Contributed

George Reader, St. Enoch Centre Director, added: “We’re delighted to kick off the new year with the addition of Annyeong Café by Toast Tea to the Centre, further diversifying the range of premium restaurants and cafes available for our shoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that Glaswegians rate Asian cuisine highly, and, having already established itself as a go-to in Edinburgh, I’m confident that Annyeong Café by Toast Tea will be a favourite among St. Enoch Centre visitors.”

Toast Tea is expected to open, on the first floor of St. Enoch Centre, next week.