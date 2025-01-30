New Asian sandwich bar to open in Glasgow City Centre
Toast Tea, a popular Asian-inspired cafe which has been making waves in Edinburgh, is to open its second location – this time in Glasgow’s St. Enoch Centre – this February.
Annyeong Café by Toast Tea will dish up a tantalising menu of Korean delights and Asian-inspired snacks in the heart of Glasgow. Amongst the dishes on offer include bingsu (Korean shaved ice dessert), the Japanese staple, Onigiri, and croffles - a croissant and waffle hybrid dessert.
The family-run business has built a cult following in the capital with queues of foodies devouring Toast Tea’s adventurous Asian fusion menu. And now, Glasgow shoppers can also look forward to sampling the restaurant’s delicious savoury dishes and moreish sweet treats.
According to a recent poll, Asian cuisine is a firm favourite among Glaswegians and the latest offering to the city, Annyeong Café by Toast Tea, will no doubt go down a treat!
Mandy Wong, owner of Annyeong Café by Toast Tea, said: “Toast Tea prides itself on delivering delicious, handcrafted food that excites the taste buds. Our new restaurant brings together the very best of Asian flavours and Korean street food which we hope will delight Glasgow foodies.”
George Reader, St. Enoch Centre Director, added: “We’re delighted to kick off the new year with the addition of Annyeong Café by Toast Tea to the Centre, further diversifying the range of premium restaurants and cafes available for our shoppers.
“We know that Glaswegians rate Asian cuisine highly, and, having already established itself as a go-to in Edinburgh, I’m confident that Annyeong Café by Toast Tea will be a favourite among St. Enoch Centre visitors.”
Toast Tea is expected to open, on the first floor of St. Enoch Centre, next week.
