New Asian sandwich bar to open in Glasgow City Centre

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 13:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new Asian-inspired café is set to open in Glasgow in the St Enoch Centre

Toast Tea, a popular Asian-inspired cafe which has been making waves in Edinburgh, is to open its second location – this time in Glasgow’s St. Enoch Centre – this February.

Annyeong Café by Toast Tea will dish up a tantalising menu of Korean delights and Asian-inspired snacks in the heart of Glasgow. Amongst the dishes on offer include bingsu (Korean shaved ice dessert), the Japanese staple, Onigiri, and croffles - a croissant and waffle hybrid dessert.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family-run business has built a cult following in the capital with queues of foodies devouring Toast Tea’s adventurous Asian fusion menu. And now, Glasgow shoppers can also look forward to sampling the restaurant’s delicious savoury dishes and moreish sweet treats.

According to a recent poll, Asian cuisine is a firm favourite among Glaswegians and the latest offering to the city, Annyeong Café by Toast Tea, will no doubt go down a treat!

Mandy Wong, owner of Annyeong Café by Toast Tea, said: “Toast Tea prides itself on delivering delicious, handcrafted food that excites the taste buds. Our new restaurant brings together the very best of Asian flavours and Korean street food which we hope will delight Glasgow foodies.”

One of the sandwiches on offer from Toast TeaOne of the sandwiches on offer from Toast Tea
One of the sandwiches on offer from Toast Tea | Contributed

George Reader, St. Enoch Centre Director, added: “We’re delighted to kick off the new year with the addition of Annyeong Café by Toast Tea to the Centre, further diversifying the range of premium restaurants and cafes available for our shoppers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know that Glaswegians rate Asian cuisine highly, and, having already established itself as a go-to in Edinburgh, I’m confident that Annyeong Café by Toast Tea will be a favourite among St. Enoch Centre visitors.”

Toast Tea is expected to open, on the first floor of St. Enoch Centre, next week.

Related topics:GlasgowCafeRestaurantStreet foodBusiness

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice