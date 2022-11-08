New bar and restaurant to open in Glasgow city centre this month

A new bar and restaurant is set to open.

New late night hotspot August House has arrived on Mitchell Street.

The 200-cover bar and restaurant is set to open on Thursday, November 24.

Owner and managing director, Andy McCartney said: “Mitchell Street is fast becoming the place to be in Glasgow and is surrounded by great bars and restaurants. We’ve earmarked sites to roll out in London, New York, Dubai, and Glasgow, and when this unique space with two floors became available it was too much of a good opportunity to pass up.”

August House on Mitchell Street.

He continued: “August House is the perfect place to spend your night out on the town with the best DJs seven nights a week playing the best in house music. However, it’s also a chic, yet affordable place to hang out during the day with delicious pan-Asian small plates such as our soft-shell crab tacos, fried chicken sando or the burrata.”

The cocktail menu features classic concoctions like the Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri (£9.50), to the perennial Porn Star Martini (£10). The Signature Cocktails menu features eye catching cocktails like the aptly named Watermelon Sugar High (£9.50) created using Absolut Watermelon, watermelon, and Watermelon Red Bull; or the mouth-watering Peachy A$$ (£9) made with blood orange gin, peach liqueur, Cocchi Rosa, and citrus – topped off with an edible rice paper peach emoji.

The menu also sees some of the best and most iconic brands in Glasgow represented in unique cocktail form. The Brands We Love has feature cocktails made with brands like Aquarius and Cruise in mind. The Aquarius (£9) paying homage to the Uddingston-based creative agency, is made with Boe Violet Gin, citrus, violet liqueur, and cream. While the Cruise (£8.50) is made with Roku gin, black raspberry liqueur, citrus and prosecco.

The new addition to Mitchell Street will also see a mouth-watering Pan-Asian influenced concept menu, featuring snacks like steamed edamame (with either sea salt or sesame & soy, £4), or choose between sweet potato (£5.50) or skinny fries (£4) with either wasabi mayo & togarashi; cheese and truffle oil; or Bloody Mary ketchup.

Those looking for more of a bite will be enticed by the selection of small plates on offer ranging from £6 to £11; from the August House Tuna Roll made with seasoned rice, sashimi grade tuna, nori, miso truffle mayo, gold leaf, and yuzu wasabi soy; to the Soft Shell Grab Tacos made with avocado, orange salsa, chipotle mayo; or the mini lobster and prawn roll, butter toasted brioche with lobster Marie rose, celery, and old bay seasoning – there’s something for everyone.

The venue is set to host various DJs seven nights a week playing the best in house music whilst special events are scheduled to be hosted regularly in the unique basement events space. During the month of December, the downstairs space will be transformed into a winter wonderland.