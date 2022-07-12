New brasserie and cocktail house to open in iconic Glasgow city centre building

A new brasserie and cocktail house is set to open in an iconic building on Bothwell Street.

Artist impressions have been released of what the classically styled building will look like once completed.

Taking over the former Grill On the Corner location, Bothwell House will offer a modern and comfortable dining experience, alongside a cocktail-led bar in the heart of the city centre.

The new multi-room stylish venue will also host a programme of chic brunch events and live entertainment in the destination bar.

The plans for Bothwell House.

Leading mixologist, John Russell - previously head bartender at Blue Dog - will deliver an inventive menu of modern and classic cocktails, craft beers and Scottish artisan brands from their destination bar.

Meanwhile, contemporary Scottish dining with a Mediterranean twist will be on the all-day menu from the kitchen brigade led by Gary Duncan.

Ahead of its opening, the venue is undergoing a complete transformation and a host of local talented artists are creating artwork on the walls that pay homage to the building’s heritage and location.

Bothwell House will also be home to stunning Instagrammable features and hopes to open in late August, following the refurbishment. The venue is currently looking to recruit positions of all levels.

Jenny Barlow, general manager from Bothwell House, said: “Our first Scottish location for our stand-alone House brand and what a site! We can’t wait to breathe life into this iconic location and liven up your days and nights out.

“Watch this space as we continue to bring our vision to Glasgow’s city centre.”