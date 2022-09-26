Glaswegians will be able to grab their share of free burgers at the new Burger King opening in the west end.

It’s a huge day for burger fans in Glasgow as Burger King has officially opened its doors in Glasgow Clydeside.

To celebrate the brand new branch opening, over 1,000 free Whoppers or plant-based Whoppers to lucky locals as part of a one-of-a-kind ‘Whopper Wednesday’ deal.

The deal is on a first-come-first-served basis, and is avaliable exclusively to users of the Burger King app on September 28 at 300 Castlebank Street, G11 6EX.

Guests will need to head to this website to get a code, which can then be turned in to staff at the counter to claim a free Whooper.

If you miss the September 28 burger giveaway, all customers that register for the Burger King app will be awarded with 200 points, which is enough to claim a cheeseburger or fries for free.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, commented: “We know the people of Glasgow love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood.