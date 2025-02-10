New café opens near Forth & Clyde Canal in Maryhill creative hub

The Whisky Bond – one of Glasgow’s leading commercial hubs for creative businesses – has announced that in the last 12 months, it has let more than 6,500 sq. ft. of space to nine new or expanding tenants.

A new café (open to both tenants and the public) and run by the owner of local business, Joy Cakes, has also launched on the ground floor.

GL Watson, Oddness, Peggy Betty Designs, Lulifi, Emubands, Martin Sangster, Rendstaff, Carbon Futures and Ace Cleaning Services all joined or expanded within the busy creative space, located at Spiers Wharf, close to the local houseboat community and just a short waterside walk into the City Centre.

The Whisky Bond’s Asset Manager - Scott McNicol (McNicol Property Consultants), said: “The Whisky Bond’s community of young, new and creative businesses has grown rapidly in the last twelve months, with the arrival of several new tenants, meaning that the building is thriving and full of energy.

“Each new organisation to join our community brings fresh thinking and a new perspective – the Whisky Bond has always been about making connections and collaborations, so to have so many new tenants in the building is a great success story, not just for us but for the tenants who really benefit from building new networks and being able to share ideas.

“There is still strong demand for interesting and well-located space in Glasgow and being on the waterfront whilst only being a short walk from the City Centre, has led to high demand for space here.

“I’m also excited to announce that a new café has just launched on our ground floor, which will not only serve our tenant community but will also be open to the public. This new local business will make The Whisky Bond even more of a destination than it already is.”

The Whisky Bond is located on Glasgow's Canal at the heart of the newly emerging Speirs Locks district – just a ten-minute walk from both Cowcaddens and St George's Cross Subway Stations. TWB spreads out over seven floors and offers 78,000 sq. ft. of studio and office space and acts as a hub for those working in the creative industries. There are currently spaces available to rent.