New caffè and bar The Delphine set to launch in Glasgow’s Princes Square in August

The Delphine, an all-day bistro, caffè and bar is due to open this August, in Glasgow’s iconic Princes Square.

Situated in the courtyard of Princes Square shopping mall on Buchanan Street, the caffé and wine bar will offer a casual yet refined brunch, lunch and dinner. The new venue will fall under The Superlative Collection, which includes other Glasgow favourites: The Noble, Glaschu, Maison by Glaschu, Gōst, The Duke’s Umbrella, The Clubhouse and Blue Dog.

The laid-back elegance of The Delphine makes it the perfect spot to meet up with friends, or a relaxed space to work, plus it provides a sanctuary for guests to enjoy everyday moments that feel a little more special. The 130-cover venue will include a large bar area, terrace, and courtyard, with a private dining room for events of up to 100 people. The interiors, by Rough Design, include a palette of pistachio green panelling, warm timber and textural contrasts. Claybrook tiles and custom striped fabrics are deployed to introduce a rhythmic visual element that defines each of the distinct social zones.

The kitchen team will be led by head chef Kenny Maltman. The Delphine’s menus are heavily inspired by the summer, with a fresh and inventive selection of salads and brunch dishes which draw influence from different cuisines across the world. Some standout dishes include: caramelised dulce de leche french toast with condensed milk caramel; Thai prawn and cod fishcakes served with a poached egg and hollandaise; sunny vibes salad with brown rice, cashews, quinoa, greens and lemongrass; and chicken milanese with rocket salad, pepper mayo and fries.

A selection of house-blend smoothies, shakes and juices will also be available, including: green machine - mango, broccoli, avocado, coconut, ginger, lime and spinach; wild wild zest - lemongrass, mango, pineapple, spinach and apple; and livin’ la vida cocoa protein shake. A selection of ‘shooters’ will be available at brunch, in flavours such as ginger, turmeric, and hot mango. The bar will be headed up by Group Bar Manager, Ewan Angus, who will curate a menu of delicious brunch cocktails and indulgent classics.

Head chef, Kenny Maltman, says: “I’m delighted to be joining The Superlative Collection, heading up the kitchen at their latest venture, The Delphine. With this new venue, we wanted to create a vibrant sanctuary in the heart of Princes Square, so we’ve built bright and refreshing menus to reflect this. And don’t worry if you prefer something a little more indulgent, we’ve got that covered too. Whether you want to pop in for a brunch with friends, a laid back work lunch, or cocktails with the girls, The Delphine has something for everyone. We can’t wait to open our doors for you very soon.”

Nicole Ramage, Area General Manager of The Superlative Collection’s Princes Square venues, added: “We are so excited to be part of the positive change and new direction of the iconic Princes Square, after seeing such success with Maison by Glaschu and The Clubhouse already. Opening our third venue as part of this re-development is an honour, and we can’t wait to give shoppers even more reason to visit the Square, in the heart of Glasgow.”

The Delphine is the latest venture by Glasgow-based The Superlative Collection - Scotland’s fastest growing independent hospitality group. The restaurant and bar group is dedicated to creating exceptional culinary and social experiences across a range of distinctive venues around Glasgow. The Delphine will be their eighth venue within the city.

The Delphine is set to open mid August 2025