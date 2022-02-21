Liora Baron had been seeking permission to put new Chopstix signage on the unit at 115 Sauchiehall Street.
However, Glasgow City Council planning officials refused to green light the plans, arguing that the designs were against regulations and the “unsympathetic size, design and materiality” would have had a negative impact on the building.
The noodle bar will be based at the site formerly used as Via Italia, on the corner of Sauchiehall Street and Hope Street.
Chopstix is now in the process of hiring staff for the new restaurant, which is due to open in March.
Chopstix has more than 60 restaurants across the UK.