A new noodle bar is due to open in Glasgow city centre - despite plans being refused.

Liora Baron had been seeking permission to put new Chopstix signage on the unit at 115 Sauchiehall Street.

The noodle bar would be based at the former Via Italia unit.

However, Glasgow City Council planning officials refused to green light the plans, arguing that the designs were against regulations and the “unsympathetic size, design and materiality” would have had a negative impact on the building.

The noodle bar will be based at the site formerly used as Via Italia, on the corner of Sauchiehall Street and Hope Street.

Chopstix is now in the process of hiring staff for the new restaurant, which is due to open in March.