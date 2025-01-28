New City Centre Irish bar set to host Paul Mescal look-a-like competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Glasgow City Centre Irish bar will host a Paul Mescal look-a-like contest.

Dropkick Murphys will open its doors on Friday, 7 February on Midland Street in the city centre, having already operated in Edinburgh. The new Irish bar will celebrate it’s opening with a look-a-like contest for actor Paul Mescal, star of Normal People and Gladiator II.

Best look-a-like wins a rather unique prize - 1lb of rashers and sausages. Those looking to don their GAA shorts, vintage track tops and gold chains can take part from 9pm on Friday, 7 February.

Mescal has become something of a fashion icon since bursting on to the scene as Connell opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Marianne in Normal People in 2020. He’s gone on to earn BAFTA and Academy Award nominations for his role in All Of Us Strangers alongside Andrew Scott. In 2024, the Irish actor starred in Gladiator II - where he was directed by Ridley Scott.

Fans of Mescal can look forward to catching him in The History of Sound and Hamnet, projects that are in the pipeline for the Irish actor.

A number of similar look-a-like contests have popped up around the World in recent months, including a Timothée Chalamet contest that went viral after taking place in New York in October.

Dropkick Murphys on Merchant Street in the capital has established itself as one of the best places for a night out in Edinburgh and has now teased its opening in Glasgow to punters.

Taking to social media, the bar took to Instagram to share a photo of the Dropkicks logo, saying: “West coast fun coming in 2025.”

The new bar has a range of events planned for its opening weekend, including live music, a vintage market and a bottomless Tayto crisp brunch on Sunday, 9 February.

The bar is well-known for opening to 3am with live music, seven nights a week.