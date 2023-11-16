New cocktail bar set to open in St Enoch Centre

The pop-up cocktail bar will open in the St Enoch Centre soon!

A pop up Scottish Vodka bar will be serving up cocktails and other drinks in the St Enoch Centre over the festive season.

The tipples are to be available in the shopping centre’s glass box affording views of Buchanan Street.

The city’s licensing board approved an occasional alcohol licence application for a vodka drink bid submitted by Pamela Hanlon on Friday,

Explaining more about the, plan a lawyer said drinks will be vodka based and visitors will enjoy table service only.

The agent explained how the bar will open from 12 noon and serve vodka produced in the north of Scotland,

The St Enoch Centre has also released details about the Christmas bar.

It said: “Blur 69 vodka combines the best of Scottish Water and grain, creating a luxe Ultra premium Vodka. Customers can enjoy a menu of vodka flavours and cocktails whilst enjoying the festive views of Buchanan Street from the impressive bar space located in St. Enoch Centre’s iconic glass box.”