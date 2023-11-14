These are some of the best bars and restaurants in Glasgow to head to during the festive season

Christmas can be a bit of a chaotic time as you try and organise a big night out with either your work colleagues or friends so that you can get into the festive spirit.

It can be difficult trying to please everybody with it also being a bit of a challenge trying to find somewhere to go for your Christmas night out if there is a group of you.

We've looked around Glasgow to see what's on and put together a list of some of the best bars and restaurants offering Christmas festivities.

1 . Ubiquitous Chip Make it a festive meal to remember with Christmas on Ashton Lane at Ubiquitous Chip. You can enjoy a catch up with friends or a work night out in a truly unique setting.

2 . Sloans Sloans have everything from Christmas Ceilidhs to Piano Playing Christmas Elves this festive season. There's great party packages as well as private spaces for Christmas dinner.

3 . Church on the Hill Get into the festive feeling in Glasgow's Southside this Christmas at Church on the Hill. They have a fantastic festive menu on offer as well as the bar being a great place for drinks.

4 . The Citizen The Citizen has been home to a fair few Christmas parties over the years and is the perfect place to meet friends or work colleagues.