Christmas 2023: 8 of the best bars and restaurants for a Christmas night out in Glasgow
These are some of the best bars and restaurants in Glasgow to head to during the festive season
Christmas can be a bit of a chaotic time as you try and organise a big night out with either your work colleagues or friends so that you can get into the festive spirit.
It can be difficult trying to please everybody with it also being a bit of a challenge trying to find somewhere to go for your Christmas night out if there is a group of you.
We've looked around Glasgow to see what's on and put together a list of some of the best bars and restaurants offering Christmas festivities.
1 / 2