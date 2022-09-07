New coffee shop to open at Glasgow Queen Street - replacing Caffe Nero

The new coffee shop will replace the closed Cafe Nero at Glasgow Queen Street Station.

A new coffee shop is set to open on Dundas Street this month - right outside Glasgow Queen Street Station. Itt will replace the Caffe Nero which has been shut down over the last few months.

‘Off the rails’ - an independently operated coffee shop - will move into the busy commuter space and will offer a range of hot drinks and food to travellers at the busy city centre transport hub.

The new coffee place has shared pictures of the refurbished interior - with space for up to 20 sit-in guests - as they prepare to open later this month.

Glasgow’s city centre coffee culture will welcome the new debut cafe venture from Glasgow business duo - Kevin Campbell and Toni Carbajosa.

Opening later this month, Off The Rails will provide a selection of fresh grab and go salads, sandwiches, alongside savoury snacks and bakes.

Speaking about the opening, manager, Rachel Smith said: “We’re so excited to finally announce our opening of Off The Rails.

“The cafe has been a long time coming, and our team has put in so much work behind the scenes, pulling together a space that we think will bring something really unique to Glasgow city centre.

“Our focus is on good coffee and good people, so we’re looking forward to revealing more and finally opening our doors. We promise it will be worth the wait.”