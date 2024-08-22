New French pub and bistro opens on Great Western Road near Kelvinbridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New French influenced bar from the team behind Topolabamba, Panang and Chaakoo Bombay Café.

A new pub has today (Thursday 22 August) opened on Great Western Road following the recent closure of The Bakehouse.

We had previously reported about the sudden closure of The Bakehouse pub in the premises which was owned by Greene King which first opened their doors in Glasgow’s West End back in the summer of 2022. The new bar has been established by hospitality operators Paul Sloan and Neil Morrison who have combined their efforts for the new venture which is hoped to bring something new to the area.

French Horn

Paul Sloan is the owner of Hunky Dory Dining Group who are the team behind businesses such as Zhima, Topolabamba, Panang and Chaakoo Bombay Café. Neil Morrison is also a well-known figure in the Scottish hospitality scene as the owner of Macgochans and Roslyn House in Tobermory, The Lochside in Bowmore and the Ben Nevis Bar in Fort William.

The space has been transformed and contains French antique furniture, two open fires, artwork and French artefacts. On the menu, the French Horn will offer “delicious French favourites, for brunch, lunch and dinner; incredible seafood, cheese and charcuterie; and fantastic wines, beers and cocktails.”

Speaking to Scottish Licensed Trade News, Paul Sloan: “We can’t wait to open the doors to The French Horn; it will bring something new to the vibrant west end, offering our own spin on French favourites – from delicious Croque Monsieur or Moules Frites with Isle of Mull mussels, to our fantastic cheese and charcuterie counter.

“We’ve also put together an incredible wine list and will offer 15 wines by the glass, meaning diners can enjoy a glass of some really fantastic wines.”

The French Horn, 508 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8EL.