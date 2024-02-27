Register
New fried chicken shop coming to Glasgow City Centre

The new chicken shop will open on the former site of Bing Bang Bosh, which closed last month
Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 27th Feb 2024, 14:37 GMT
A brand new chicken shop is coming to Glasgow City Centre just across the road from Glasgow City Centre.

Yum Yum Chicken will take over the former premises occupied by Bing Bang Bosh on the corner of Gordon Street and West Nile Street, which closed last month after less than a year in the city centre site.

A new sign at the site reads: "mind-blowing Yum Yum Chicken coming soon" teasing the arrival of the upcoming chicken shop.

The restaurant is set to start hiring soon for fryers, servers, and more when the site opens in the near future.

