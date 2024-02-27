New fried chicken shop coming to Glasgow City Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand new chicken shop is coming to Glasgow City Centre just across the road from Glasgow City Centre.

Yum Yum Chicken will take over the former premises occupied by Bing Bang Bosh on the corner of Gordon Street and West Nile Street, which closed last month after less than a year in the city centre site.

A new sign at the site reads: "mind-blowing Yum Yum Chicken coming soon" teasing the arrival of the upcoming chicken shop.