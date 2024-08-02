New Indian Restaurant set to open soon in Barrhead

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 17:32 BST
Swagath will open a sister location on Glasgow Road in Barrhead soon

A popular Indian Restaurant in Barrhead is set to open a sister restaurant, announced today, July 2.

Swagath in Barrhead will open a second restaurant in the district after taking over Hurlet House on Glasgow Road.

The new restaurant will be named Failte and will be open from 8am-3pm.

Swagath Indian Restaurant will continue to operate as usual from 4pm until late.

Some of the food offerings currently available at Swagathplaceholder image
Some of the food offerings currently available at Swagath | Contributed

Making the announcement to Facebook, Swagath owners wrote: “Exciting news from Swagath! We are thrilled to announce that Swagath has taken over Hurlet House and will be opening a new sister restaurant called Failte.

"Failte will be open from 8am till 3pm, offering delicious breakfast and lunch options. Swagath will continue to serve you from 4pm as usual.

"Stay tuned for more updates, including our official opening date. We can't wait to welcome you to Failte and continue to provide the authentic flavours and exceptional service you love." 

