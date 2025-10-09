New Irish American inspired speakeasy will open on Sauchiehall Street

A new two floor venue, Radio, will open on Sauchiehall Street, featuring “Irish warmth and American energy.”

Irish-American speakeasy inspired Radio will bring together the best of “Irish warmth, American energy, live music, sport, DJs, and New York-style pizza slices under one roof.”

The project for Sauchiehall Street comes from Steven McColm, owner of Box that has been a live music venue and bar on the street for the last 20 years. “Set across two floors and four bars, Radio delivers a full broadcast of good times from day to night.

“The ground floor celebrates the classic Irish-American bar experience — think great pints, live music duos, big sports screens, and the city’s best late-night crowd. Downstairs, the Basement Speakeasy turns up the volume with DJs, cocktails, and dancing until 3 a.m., capturing the feel of New York’s underground music lounges.

“Food is front and centre too, with NY pizza slices, sides and dips served until the early hours - perfect for sharing between gigs, matches, and late-night sessions.”

“Radio is built around that universal mix of music, good drinks, and great craic,” said Steven McColm, Owner of Radio. “We wanted to create a space that feels alive — where you can catch a live singer, grab a slice, watch the game, or lose yourself in the Speakeasy till 3 a.m. It’s all connected through the same pulse — the music.”

The venue’s interiors nod to its name: retro broadcast visuals, neon signage, vintage microphones, and a sound-driven atmosphere linking both floors: “Whether it’s for a pre-gig pint, post-show pizza, or full-night party, Radio is tuned in for Glasgow’s next big night out.”

The introduction of the venue says it is opening on Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, with launch announcement to follow, and opening weekend events.