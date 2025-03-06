New Japanese sushi and ramen restaurant coming to Partick in Glasgow's West End
Dumbarton Road could welcome a new Okome soon if plans are approved by Glasgow City Council.
Okome put in a planning application for 252 Dumbarton Road for ‘Use of vacant retail unit (Class 1A) as restaurant (Class 3) and erection of flue.’ This will see the former Superdrug which is currently lying vacant transformed into a new Japanese food spot.
Okome currently have sites in Shawlands, Byres Road, Clarkston, Bearsden and Paisley.
The Japanese / Pan-Asian brand offers a massive range of food including: Curry bowls, Poke Bowls, Bibambap, Ramen, Sushi, Tempura, Temaki, drinks, desserts, snacks, and more.
Okome has been operating in the city for the last 25 years, with the Shawlands restaurant opening back in 2000.
