New look Starbucks revealed inside St Enoch shopping centre

The store has now moved location in the shopping centre being found close to TJ Hughes

Starbucks have revealed their new look premises inside the St Enoch centre with the developed space opening today (August 9).

Having previously operated from a stand in the St Enoch centre for many years, they have now moved into an empty space which used to previously house a shoe shop.

Glaswegian’s have not been able to get a peak of the new look Starbucks for months as the sapce have been boarded up but we can reveal what the store looks like.

A spokeperson for the shop took to social media to say that were “excited” to welcome the public to their “stunning” new shop which is likely to remain popular for those either passing through the centre, heading off to the VUE cinema or out for a shopping day and looking to relax with a coffee.