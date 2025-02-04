New Mexican restaurant & takeaway to open in Glasgow Central Station

A brand new Mexican restaurant and takeaway is set to open in Glasgow Central Station soon.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently branded signage has appeared on a unit on the east side of Glasgow Central Station teases the opening of Tortilla.

Tortilla is a franchise of small ‘fast-casual’ Mexican restaurants which has recently partnered with global food travel experts SSP Group plc amidst ambitious growth plans across key UK travel hubs. The new Glasgow Central unit is just one of 12 new travel hub sites as the Mexican takeaway homes to triple its size in the UK - expanding from 6 to 18 sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows the successful launch of Tortillas latest travel hub location in Glasgow Airport’s main departure lounge in September.

Andy Naylor, CEO at Tortilla Mexican Grill plc, commented: “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with SSP for another five years, particularly given the strong sales performance we have seen this year.

“SSP’s ability to secure prime locations in airports and travel hubs has played a key role in driving brand awareness and fuelling our growth across these sites. Looking ahead, we see major strategic opportunities to accelerate growth through expanding our franchise network in the UK and Europe, both with existing and new partners.”

Tortilla is the biggest European Mexican takeaway franchise - even larger now following its acquisition of the second largest brand in Europe, Fresh Burritos, back in June of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glaswegian commuters can expect to get their hands on Quesadillas, Burritos, Tacos, and much more when the eatery opens early this year.

Tortilla will open in Glasgow Central Station soon | Contributed

The burrito bar operates much like consumers expect operations like Subway to serve you - almost cafeteria style with direct face-to-face service where customers can order their menu item ingredient by ingredient.

This will be the third branch of Tortilla in Glasgow, following both Silverburn Shopping Centre and Glasgow Airport.