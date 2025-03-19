Spring has well and truly sprung Glasgow - there’s new openings popping up in Glasgow on a weekly basis all over the city - so we put together this list to keep track of them.

Most interesting of all is the surge of new food spots on Bothwell Street - could this signify a return to the office for a lot of Glaswegians? We certainly wouldn’t mind coming in to the office a bit more often if there was the possibility of getting some scran afterwards.

Take a look below at the newest pubs, restaurants, venues, cocktail bars, venues, and more either open now, or opening later in March 2025.

1 . Rioja Rioja is set to move from Finnieston to Bothwell Street in the city centre. Expect Spanish tapas staples and lovely paella. | Rioja

2 . Sweet and Sour Sweet and Sour also opened on Bothwell Street after a nearly year long wait. They offer Chinese street food. | Contributed

3 . The Noble The Noble is one of the classiest new spots in Glasgow. Make sure to try their bacon roll, touted as one of the best in Glasgow. It's also opened on Bothwell Street, a busy month for the city centre office hotspot indeed. | The Noble

4 . Truman's Trumans opened in the former Yes Bar on Drury Street in Glasgow City Centre. It's a sophisticated dimly lit bar with food options to boot. | Truman's