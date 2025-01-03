Glasgow is constantly welcoming new bars, restaurants, coffee spots, shops, and more on a monthly basis.

Our cities hospitality scene is constantly evolving - so much so that it can be hard to keep track of all the openings, closures, and moves all across the city.

That’s why today we’ve put together this list of the 9 biggest hospitality concepts coming to Glasgow in 2025.

2024 has been a massive year for Glaswegian food and drink - we’ve seen so many openings of great new bars and restaurants. Think places like The Last Bookstore, Margo and Sebb’s and Berlinky’s - and they’ve all only opened in the last few months.

Take a look below at the things we’re most excited to see open in Glasgow in 2025.

1 . Social Hub Rooftop Bar The Social Hub are set to open one of the largest rooftop bars in the city on Trongate next year, definitely one to keep in mind for Summer 2025. | The Social Hub

2 . Paesano Southside Following the closure of Di Maggios in Shawlands and the purchase of the brands by DRG it was expected we might see a Paesano or a Sugo on the spot. An opening date has not been confirmed but plans have been submitted for a Southside Paesano restaurant. | Paesano

3 . New venue on King Street There are plans to open a new bar and music venue at the site of the former 13th Note on King Street. Renovation to the building will take place before an opening date in 2025 is announced. Photo: Google Maps

4 . Dishoom Popular Indian restaurant Dishoom could be coming to Glasgow in 2025 - it's expected the brand will open in the former Absurd Bird premises off Nelson Mandela Place in Glasgow City Centre if planning permission is granted in January. | Google-Dishoom Manchester