New plans put forward for historic Koh-I-Noor restaurant

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie



Published 19th Mar 2025, 15:47 BST

A historic Glasgow restaurant that has lain derelict for six years could be reopened under a new use if plans go ahead

Plans have been put forward for the derelict Koh-I-Noor building on North Street at Charing Cross after six years lying empty.

A favourite of Glasgow darling Billy Connolly, the Koh-I-Noor was first established in 1964 and was considered to be one of the best (and oldest) Indian restaurants in Glasgow.

Now new plans have been put forward to Glasgow City Council’s planning board to reuse the site for a different purpose. The plans, which have yet to be approved, would see the old restaurant split into two separate retail units on North Street.

The popular Indian on North Street closed several years ago. The restaurant was officially recognised as Glasgow's first Indian restaurant, having opened in 1964.
The popular Indian on North Street closed several years ago. The restaurant was officially recognised as Glasgow's first Indian restaurant, having opened in 1964.

The application was received by Glasgow City Council’s planning board on March 4 and validated on March 14. A decision is expected to be made by the council either approving or rejecting the plans by May 13 later this year.

