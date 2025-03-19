New plans put forward for historic Koh-I-Noor restaurant
Plans have been put forward for the derelict Koh-I-Noor building on North Street at Charing Cross after six years lying empty.
A favourite of Glasgow darling Billy Connolly, the Koh-I-Noor was first established in 1964 and was considered to be one of the best (and oldest) Indian restaurants in Glasgow.
Now new plans have been put forward to Glasgow City Council’s planning board to reuse the site for a different purpose. The plans, which have yet to be approved, would see the old restaurant split into two separate retail units on North Street.
The application was received by Glasgow City Council’s planning board on March 4 and validated on March 14. A decision is expected to be made by the council either approving or rejecting the plans by May 13 later this year.
