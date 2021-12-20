New restaurant to open in Cardonald

Applicant SRA Ventures Ltd has been given permission by Glasgow City Council planning officials to change the use of the building at 58 Hillington Road South from a retail unit to a restaurant.
The unit has been long-term vacant, with an office above it on the first floor.
The applicant previously applied for the unit to be used as a cafe, however, this was refused last year as it proposed inadequate ventilation and did not provide enough detail relating to the marketing of the unit.
The new proposal came with an updated ventilation and extraction system.
The restaurant will be operational between 7am and midnight, seven days a week.