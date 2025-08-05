The restaurant has established itself as one of the top places to dine at on the edge of Glasgow.

The Malletsheugh in Newton Mearns on the edge of the city is renowned for incredibly high quality food, service and atmosphere, and a dual menu offering a huge range of Indian dishes as well as a full menu of Scottish and European favourites.

In only their second year, the family-run restaurant is already considered one of the best in the country and has won a string of high-profile awards, recently adding two honours from an event specifically aimed at finding the best curries in the country.

It’s an exciting time for the restaurant in East Renfrewshire who have announced that they are expanding.

Taking to social media yesterday (4 August), The Malletsheugh Bar and Restaurant said: “Exciting News from The Malletsheugh!

“We're expanding! Construction begins today to extend our restaurant, giving us more space to welcome larger parties and walk-ins.

“But don't worry it’s business as usual while the work is underway. We’re open and ready to serve you this week- lunch menu, pre theatre and A La Carte.”

Speaking about being recognised for their most recent award, The Malletsheugh’s Pav Birk said: “We are beyond thrilled that people seem to get what we are trying to do here – the restaurant is our family dream and it’s beautiful to see people embrace it.

“I’ve been strongarmed into leaving the kitchen to come along tonight, by my brothers and our mum – I wasn’t happy but I’m glad now I listened. It’s a real honour to pick up these titles.

“We really pride ourselves on our menu and on listening to customers and taking lots of care and attention to ensure there’s something for everyone – we designed the menu thinking of families or groups and the different tastes and preferences. So we have everything from the hottest curry to the most simple of European offerings.

“My passion is for the Indian side of cuisine and we really push the boundaries, bringing in different flavour profiles and ideas, with lots of inspiration from our own family especially my dad and grandad who were pioneers in Indian food in Scotland.

“It’s all in honour of them so winning the Innovative Menu of the Year award feels like we’re doing things in a way they would approve. It really does mean the world to us.”