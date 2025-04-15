Newton Mearns Indian restaurant wins big at annual Scottish Curry Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Indian restaurant just outside of Glasgow has been honoured for most Innovative Menu of the Year by the prestigious Scottish Curry Awards – and recognised for their outstanding achievement.

The Malletsheugh in Newton Mearns on the edge of the city is renowned for incredibly high quality food, service and atmosphere, and a dual menu offering a huge range of Indian dishes as well as a full menu of Scottish and European favourites.

In only their second year, the family-run restaurant is already considered one of the best in the country and has won a string of high-profile awards – and now adds two honours from an event specifically aimed at finding the best curries in the country.

The Malletsheugh’s Pav Birk said: “We are beyond thrilled that people seem to get what we are trying to do here – the restaurant is our family dream and it’s beautiful to see people embrace it.

The Malletsheugh

“I’ve been strongarmed into leaving the kitchen to come along tonight, by my brothers and our mum – I wasn’t happy but I’m glad now I listened. It’s a real honour to pick up these titles.

“We really pride ourselves on our menu and on listening to customers and taking lots of care and attention to ensure there’s something for everyone – we designed the menu thinking of families or groups and the different tastes and preferences. So we have everything from the hottest curry to the most simple of European offerings.

“My passion is for the Indian side of cuisine and we really push the boundaries, bringing in different flavour profiles and ideas, with lots of inspiration from our own family especially my dad and grandad who were pioneers in Indian food in Scotland.

“It’s all in honour of them so winning the Innovative Menu of the Year award feels like we’re doing things in a way they would approve. It really does mean the world to us.”

The awards were dished out at a ceremony in Glasgow last night and the crowd of industry peers were told the Innovative Menu category had “a truly outstanding candidate” in the winner.

The restaurant also won an Outstanding Achievement nod in the hotly contested Best Of Greater Glasgow category, up against the titans of the city’s legendary curry scene.

Pav said: “Glasgow is renowned for some of the best curries in the world so this is another big win for us.

Just some of the food offerings at The Malletsheugh. | Contributed

“We know we go above and beyond on everything we do and it’s very rewarding to see that people understand that and appreciate it. We’re not even two years in so it’s incredible to step back and look at achievements like this – but we are just getting started.

“We have to thank everyone who makes The Malletsheugh so special from our amazing team to the most important people of all, those around us who have made us part of the community. We try to give back and help local causes because we have really been accepted and welcomed by the local community – that’s the biggest reward.

“But of course, these awards are pretty nice too.”