2 . Da Claudio Restaurant

Da Claudio's is very well regarded in Motherwell - even since Tony Macaroni's opened a few doors down. It's traditional Italian cooking at its best, they've been open for 33 years now, so they must be doing something right. It was once visited by Rod Stewart, of all people, back in 2020 when he was watching Celtic play Motherwell at Fir Park. | Contributed