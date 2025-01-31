North Lanarkshire, despite having the highest population of any council area in Scotland, doesn’t have that many sit-down restaurants.
Although all the towns are flush with takeaways, most towns don’t have more than two proper sit-down restaurants, which is a crying shame.
That’s why today we wanted to celebrate the very best restaurants and cafes in North Lanarkshire.
1. Hup Lee
The Hup Lee Chinese Buffet Restaurant has been a mainstay in Motherwell that's a favourite of folks all over North Lanarkshire. | Contributed
2. Da Claudio Restaurant
Da Claudio's is very well regarded in Motherwell - even since Tony Macaroni's opened a few doors down. It's traditional Italian cooking at its best, they've been open for 33 years now, so they must be doing something right. It was once visited by Rod Stewart, of all people, back in 2020 when he was watching Celtic play Motherwell at Fir Park. | Contributed
3. Aroma
At Aroma, You can also get your hands on some of the finest food you can get in Wishaw, with a constantly rotating menu that’s surprisingly adventurous. The owner, Lindsay Gilchrist, is a real community man - regularly welcoming back old and new faces to the café. It’s a favourite by all-sorts of people across the town, is incredibly accessible, and the staff are always friendly. What’s not to love? | Aroma
4. Mondo
Down in Coatbridge Mondo is a favourite. Serving British food, you can't get much better. | Contributed
