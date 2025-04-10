North Lanarkshire Celtic pub in Bellshill announces sudden closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Irish bar in Bellshill have announced this morning announced their shock closure.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cesar’s Irish Bar in Bellshill have announced their sudden closure after being open for almost five years.

The pub on Old Edinburgh Road in the North Lanarkshire town described themselves as a modern yet traditional Irish style bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They regularly put on live music and screened live sports with their beer garden being a popular spot in the area. Cesar’s Irish Bar was also visited by a host of former Celtic players including John Hartson, George McCluskey and Frank McAvennie.

Cesar's

Taking to X, Cesar’s Irish Bar said: “Final post from account.

“Thanks to everyone who supported Cesar’s over the last few years. We hope the pub gave you some happy memories; maybe even marriages or dare we say it, births.

“ Please post any photos below of the good times you had.

Yesterday, the bar also took to Facebook teasing a “new chapter” for the pub that will include “food and functions and so much more”.