North Lanarkshire Celtic pub in Bellshill announces sudden closure
Cesar’s Irish Bar in Bellshill have announced their sudden closure after being open for almost five years.
The pub on Old Edinburgh Road in the North Lanarkshire town described themselves as a modern yet traditional Irish style bar.
They regularly put on live music and screened live sports with their beer garden being a popular spot in the area. Cesar’s Irish Bar was also visited by a host of former Celtic players including John Hartson, George McCluskey and Frank McAvennie.
Taking to X, Cesar’s Irish Bar said: “Final post from account.
“Thanks to everyone who supported Cesar’s over the last few years. We hope the pub gave you some happy memories; maybe even marriages or dare we say it, births.
“ Please post any photos below of the good times you had.
Yesterday, the bar also took to Facebook teasing a “new chapter” for the pub that will include “food and functions and so much more”.
