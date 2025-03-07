North Lanarkshire's Best Cafes 2025: The six best cafes in North Lanarkshire

Café culture is booming in North Lanarkshire, that’s why today we wanted to shine a spotlight on some of the very best cafe’s you can find in the area.
Whether you fancy a roll and a latte, or something a bit more adventurous, all the cafes below will be more than happy to accommodate your needs.
Even if you don’t live nearby, all of these cafes are well worth taking a car, train, or bus to go check them out. Of course Glasgow gets all the attention when it comes to hospitality spots, but North Lanarkshire has some real hidden gems that are greatly under considered.
Take a look below at Glasgow’s best cafes in North Lanarkshire in 2025.
1. Grab a coffee at Aroma
Back when Aroma first opened in Wishaw in 2007, it was one of the few places you could grab a coffee in the town. You can also get your hands on some of the finest food you can get in Wishaw, with a constantly rotating menu that’s surprisingly adventurous. The owner, Lindsay Gilchrist, is a real community man - regularly welcoming back old and new faces to the cafe. It’s a favourite by all-sorts of people across the town, is incredibly accessible, and the staff are always friendly. What’s not to love? | Aroma
2. Get a coffee at Papercup
Papercup Motherwell have been open less than a year, and they're already my favourite place for a coffee in the town. Located on Europe's worst crossroads (anecdotally) watch your step if you're crossing the road here, but it's well worth it. They roast the coffee down on Eastvale Place by SWG3 in Glasgow, and it's rich, dark, and full-bodied - my absolute favourite. They also host a running club every Sunday at 9.30am, if that's your bag. | Contributed
3. The Studio Cafe
The Studio Café is one of few themed cafes in North Lanarkshire - and was opened as a social enterprise within the B-listed South Dalziel Historic Building, a former church turned council-run venue in Motherwell just across from the Civic Centre. Initially envisioned as a space for older people and for those living with dementia - the walls are adorned with old movie posters, featuring icons of the 20th century from different parts of pop culture back in the day from Johnny Cash to Star Wars to Greece. The menu is similarly retro too! | The Studio Cafe
4. The Mad Batter Bakery & Coffee Shop
While it may not look like much from the outside, the Mad Batter Bakery and Coffee Shop in Coatbridge do some of the best coffee and cakes in North Lanarkshire. | Google Maps
