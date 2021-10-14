Oktoberfest deals launched at Cranside Kitchen

What’s happening? Customers at Cranside Kitchen are now able to get bratwursts and pretzels throughout this month, as well as enjoying guest Bavarian bottled beers every weekend.
Oktoberfest, a well-known celebration around the world, makes its debut at the Glasgow location starting today (Thursday 14th October), as the team introduce a new dining option for the season.
What are the Oktoberfest deals? As well as featuring a total of nine restaurant brands to dine from, the venue now offers guests a Stein of Grolsch and a giant Pretzel for £9.95 or a Stein of Grolsch and a German Hot Dog with French Fries for £12.95.
The Oktoberfest offer is available to purchase from the Cranside app, seven days a week from October 14 - October 28 2021.
How to book: Visit the Cranside Kitchen website for further details and to book in advance to avoid disappointment.
Events manager, Kaitlin Campbell said:“We are ecstatic to bring this fun event to Cranside Kitchen this October. Kicking off this week, it’s going to be an ‘Oktoberfest weekend’, full of good cheer, delicious food, amazing folk music playing throughout the venue, and lots of great beer. It’s free to all, and we invite customers to come enjoy a Glasgow version of a German inspired party.”