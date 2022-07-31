Olivia’s Gelateria opens on Crow Road in Glasgow - here’s what’s on the menu

A new ice cream shop has opened in the west end.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This much anticipated gelateria on Crow Road has officially opened today (Sunday 31 July). Owned by the team behind Kothal and Wee Paree, the bright pink shop front was due to open last summer but stalled.

Now, after hiring for a full team, the eye-catching, and dog friendly, has opened and it looks fab inside and out. Speaking about Olivia’s last year, owners said: “"The interior is shaping up to be spectacular and we can see people coming to admire it - we’ll be putting out teasers over the next while and reveal the entire shop when it’s ready.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s come a long way from what it was before and we can’t wait to open the doors. We’re really excited to be part of the Broomhill community and join our sibling cafes/restaurant on Crow Road."

What’s on the menu?

Olivia’s is now open

There are ice cream scoops, smoothies, crepes and chimneys. Ice cream flavours include Biscoff, chocolate fudge brownie, vanilla and raspberry sorbet. Smoothies are berry trendy, made with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and banana; tropical sunset with pineapple, banana, strawberry and coconut milk; and treehugger made with apple, spinach, lemon, coconut milk and matcha.

There’s also a banana split, fruit covered in dark chocolate and affogato. Crepe fillings include The Olivia - white chocolate and strawberry, The Fusspot - milk chocolate, strawberry and banana and The Green Machine - white chocolate, Matcha and marshmallow.

Chimneys including choosing your chimney - cinnamon sugar, pistachio and chocolate and hazelnut and chocolate. Then pick two scoops of gelato or soft serve then toppings such as coconut, hazelnut and chocolate sprinkles.

Olivia’s opening hours