Olympic star Tom Daley spotted at loved Glasgow Southside cafe
Five-time Olympian Tom Daley was spotted out and about in Glasgow’s Southside over the weekend as he was spotted at one of the city’s best loved brunch spots.
The British diver posed with staff at Cafe Strange Brew on Pollokshaws Road where queues are usually out the door.
Taking to Instagram, Cafe Strange Brew said: "Well lookey who we had the absolute honour of feeding today, only bloody Tom Daley and the sweetest guy! Thanks for diving by".
Daley isn’t the only famous face to have popped into the Southside eatery as the likes of Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie and Kevin Bridges have also been spotted dining at the cafe.
