One of Glasgow’s best reviewed cafes closes due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

One of the most popular cafes in Glasgow, which has earned rave five-star reviews, has closed.

The owners of Puti Vegan Cafe announced on social media that it had closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

They posted: “With deep regret, Puti will now finally be closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vegan options in Leeds this January.

“We apologise for the late notice but we do thank everyone who has supported us throughout our journey. Fingers crossed we will be back soon! Meanwhile, please take care!”

The cafe owners announced at the start of March that the 30th would be their final day, but no explanation has been given for the early closure.

They had previously said the cafe’s lease was coming to an end and the landlord has not given them the option to extend.