The assistant manager of newly promoted East Kilbride FC, Open Goal podcast presenter and former Celtic, Swindon Town and Dundee footballer will open a 50-cover pizza and pasta restaurant on Duke Street this month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former footballer turned Open Goal podcast presenter Si Ferry says food and football have always been his twin passions. Now he is set to open his own restaurant on Duke Street later this month. The new neighbourhood spot in the East End will serve pizza and pasta from an open kitchen, with a dining room designed by Glasgow company Lucid Interiors - their previous work includes The Gleneagles Hotel, The Fingal at Leith and Seamill Hydro.

Ferry, born in Dundee, began his football career at Celtic as a youth player before making his mark at Swindon Town, where he played over 100 matches. He also had spells at Portsmouth, Dundee, and Peterhead before moving into coaching and media. A presenter of the Open Goal podcast, Si has interviewed some of the leading figures in Scottish football and taken live shows to venues including The Hydro and SWG3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now working to make his dream restaurant a reality, the menu brings together inspiration from some of Si’s favourite food with pizza expertise from Ally Beattie and pasta dishes by Chris Rouse.

Chris won Italian Chef of the Year at the Scottish Italian Awards whilst working at Celino’s in Dennistoun, also working at Andiamo in Hamilton, Bar Milano, Nardini’s and opening Black Dove in Shawlands. Ally, who has been making pizza in Strathaven, recently teamed up with brunch cafe Scran for a New York pizza concept.

Si told me he was specifically motivated to open on Duke Street: “When I lived in Dennistoun, this is the type of place I was looking for, somewhere everyone can come, really affordable good food that folk will love. I want this to be for local people and I want people to come to Dennistoun for breakfast, lunch or dinner and go to some of the other bars as well.”

“I live in the West End now but I come back here all the time, Dennistoun is my favourite neighbourhood in Glasgow. I want people to come to the restaurant and see what Dennistoun is all about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open Goal

Si met one of the chefs through a recommendation from a former footballer: “I met Aiden McGeady, just by chance, and said I was thinking about opening the restaurant. When I said it would be Italian, he said Chris Rouse is your guy. Chris actually played at Celtic with me when he was a young kid, I didn’t remember that but I did remember him from when he was at Celino’s. I tried a couple of his pasta dishes and I just fell in love with his food. The three of us have got together and we’ve come up with this concept of Grosso.”

A draft of the debut menu includes prawn and crab linguine; 12 hour longhorn beef shin ragu; crispy roast chicken penne; pipe rigate with vodka sauce. There will be sausage and pepper pizza and some other speciality toppings alongside the classic margherita or pepperoni.

Si talks with enthusiasm about food and local hospitality in general: “I’ve three loves in my life. It’s my kids, my football and my food. This is something I’ve always wanted to do. I want to have a Glasgow restaurant where people can come in and have a good time with friends and family.

“Anyone who has listened to the podcast knows I talk about food more than I talk about football. I love New York restaurants and Italian American dishes are one of my main influences when it comes to food. That’s been part of the inspiration for the menu.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I ask if his keen interest in food was sparked after his career as a footballer was finished - “use that term loosely” he says - and meal choices were less restricted. “Food was a big part of what happened in my football career. I was always overweight when I played football. I was told to stay on a strict diet but we had an Italian restaurant at the bottom of the road when I was at Swindon, Fratellis. I ended up being really good pals with the owner, I still speak to him now, they had a chicken and asparagus risotto that would blow your mind - full of cream and butter, I was eating that about four times a week.

“That’s probably the reason my football career went the way it did - fantastic Italian food. So I may as well make a new career out of that. I think, for footballers, you live such a rigid life with food Monday to Friday, maybe on a weekend you get some pizza or pasta and it’s something to look forward to.

“Friends I have in football like Scott Arfield and Charlie Mulgrew, they are excited about the restaurant. I’ve asked Slaney to talk to Kieran Tierney about visiting. I’ve invited Lewis Capaldi to come in as well. I’m actually doing a bit of training now to help out front of house. It will be nice to have people I’ve known for years coming in with their families and enjoying the food. Most of all, I’m looking forward to the people who live here in Dennistoun seeing what we are going to do.”

Grosso will open before the end of September with first dining events for invited guests taking place next weekend. The new restaurant at 424 Duke Street joins other local independent food and drink businesses including Tibo, Redmond’s, Zennor, Coia’s, La Bodega and Mesa.