Outlander actor Sam Heughan shares his five favourite places in Glasgow

Sam Heughan shares a snapshot of his life in Glasgow when he not filming for international hit series Outlander

Sam Heughan has recommended five of his favourite spots in Glasgow, the city he has called home for the last ten years. In an interview with the New York Times he says: “Glasgow has got beautiful parts and grit. The combination, plus incredibly good-natured people, are the city’s charm.”

When his is not filming for Outlander or his television show Men in Kilts, he loves “walking and running along the River Clyde to Glasgow Green with a possible stop at the microbrewery Drygate for a beer.”

It’s not the first time Sam Heughan has sung the praises for Glasgow’s food and drink. Here are his favourite five places in the city.

1 . Ben Nevis A whisky bar tucked into the Finnieston area: “I went there as a student” — he studied drama at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland — “and I go there now. People speak Gaelic, and there is live traditional Scottish music, sometimes planned, sometimes impromptu. It’s a special place.”

2 . Kelvingrove Park The New York Times describes Inn Deep as a “secret” bar for craft ales near the park. Sam recommends Kelvingrove saying: “You can have a picnic, walk under the bridges and visit both Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, as well as the University of Glasgow, which is just up the hill.”

3 . Dakota Hotel “The interior is dark and sexy, and I like their cocktail menu (whisky sour, naturally) and simply grilled Scottish steak.”