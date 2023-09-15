Outlander actor Sam Heughan shares his five favourite places in Glasgow
Sam Heughan shares a snapshot of his life in Glasgow when he not filming for international hit series Outlander
Sam Heughan has recommended five of his favourite spots in Glasgow, the city he has called home for the last ten years. In an interview with the New York Times he says: “Glasgow has got beautiful parts and grit. The combination, plus incredibly good-natured people, are the city’s charm.”
When his is not filming for Outlander or his television show Men in Kilts, he loves “walking and running along the River Clyde to Glasgow Green with a possible stop at the microbrewery Drygate for a beer.”
It’s not the first time Sam Heughan has sung the praises for Glasgow’s food and drink. Here are his favourite five places in the city.