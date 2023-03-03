Outlander star Sam Heughan reveals his favourite Glasgow bars and restaurants

The actor revealed his favourite spots to eat and drink in his home city of Glasgow.

Outlander star Sam Heughan has spoken about his favourite Glasgow restaurants on the latest episode of The Scotsman’s food and drink podcast, Scran.

Over a lunch at the Wee Whisky Bar, part of the Ubiquitious Chip on Ashton Lane, the actor and author talked about the best restaurants and bar he’s recently visited in the city, plus favourites from his time as a student.

He said: “This (the Wee Whisky Bar) is one of my favourite bars in Glasgow. I used to come here a lot with my friends and sit at the best seat, the one in the corner that’s got a whisky barrel for a table.

Sam Heughan is the latest guest on The Scotsman’s podcast, Scran,

“This area, Ashton Lane, and Byres Road is great and then the whole Finnieston area is really up and coming.

I know Six by Nico are opening one on Byres Road.

“I do like to bounce between these areas and had a great night out recently when I took my team from Outlander to Gaga on Dumbarton Road to say thank you for all the hard work.

“The food was incredible and the service was great.

“Then we went to the West Side Tavern, which is a New York style dive bar and then we ended up in The Doublet, which might actually be my new favourite pub. It’s a real old man’s boozer but it’s quite trendy and fun.”

Heughan went on to say that his meal at Gaga put it on the list of his top meals of all time.

He also said he is excited about the reopening of the Stravaigin, where he was spotted earlier this week.

