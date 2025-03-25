If ever there was a labour of love, it is this increasingly popular Glasgow spot that is looking at how it can best serve the “forgotten” community around it.

I am meeting Steven Turner, owner of Glasgow’s Outlier, just as the East End spot is getting set to close for the day, however such is its popularity it is still bustling with people. Outlier has recently been named one of Conde Nast’s best new restaurants, something that seems to bewilder Steve as he tells me that it’s only about a quarter complete. But that recognition is a further feather in the cap for the venue. It also makes it quite hard to pinpoint what Outlier actually is - cafe, restaurant, arts venue. So I asked Steven.

“When it was supposed to open initially, it was just supposed to be a coffee shop, like a wee hole in the wall kind of thing. Then it just kind of grew arms and legs with the bakery and then the kitchen. Then the gallery space was always going to be an integral part,” Steven explained. “I've always managed arts venues previously, and it was just more a way to support that sector. COVID had just kicked off just when we were supposed to open our doors initially, we saw a lot of government bodies pulling funding, like at Transmission and all that kind of stuff.”

With that in mind, Steven sought out ways to generate more sources of revenue in order to support the arts; the space doesn’t take any commission from the artists that it exhibits. It is a long-term ambition of his to support the arts in order to combat the talent drain with people leaving to go to London.

He said he wanted to celebrate the arts in the city and “just give people a reason to come to Glasgow or give Glasgow a reason to showcase that more, I guess.”

But the creativity doesn’t stop at the artwork on the walls. As we look into what is a bustling kitchen he explains that there is freedom for those who work there as well. And that freedom is proving to be a selling point for those who work there.

“Outlier has just ended up becoming, I guess, a place that supports creativity even through the bakery. In the kitchen, I'm not a baker, I'm not a chef. I hire them for their time, and pretty much give them quite a big swing of freedom to just play about with what they want to or whatever kind of direction we want to take stuff in. So I think that's why a lot of people enjoy working here or at least that’s what they tell me!” Steven said.

Despite the recent success, Steven said that there are still ambitious plans to continue to develop the space. The brunch weekend is super popular, they now have an evening dining menu. There are plans for new dining spaces, a bigger bakery and more gallery space. There is an ambition to increase dinner service from two nights a week. It is the makings of something that is completely unlike anywhere else in the area, particularly this long-neglected, moribund stretch of London Road, a means to get from Glasgow Cross to Glasgow Green that is bereft of reasons to linger. It’s not been smooth sailing however, even if the transition has felt “natural.” The building was previously Steven’s textile studio, before that it was a bookies. It sits in a gap between the burgeoning scene around The Barras and the start of the Merchant City.

“From the start, it's just been like a four year process of, so I say, battling with the council, but just like working with the council and then then working with building control, and then maybe not speaking to each other as much as we'd like, but that's always been the plan,” he explained. “Everything that's happened in between is just in like, natural progression has felt like that.”

There’s also the 10 acres of farmland near Johnstone that Steven said he is hopeful will one day allow Outlier to become as self-sufficient as possible. “We don’t think we’ll ever become fully self-sustaining, but as much as we can with, like veggies, more within the Scottish season,” he explained.

But at the heart of all of Steven and the Outlier staff’s work is how they can best impact the community. The space is used for life drawing and a run club was started as COVID took hold. Originally started as a way of dealing with his own mental health as he struggled to get the doors of Outlier opened during that time period.

Typical of Outlier and Steven, the run club has evolved into a way of not just giving back to the community through a social running club, but also by fundraising and giving to East End charities. Kindness Homeless Street Team SCIO, also based on London Road. They were one of three charities to benefit from a share of a £12,000 donation. Steven dubs the running club Outlier’s “charitable arm”.

Not that he’s been able to take advantage of the club, “I've never ran in it because I've still been working. I took nine days off last year. I've just been, like, seven days bashed out to work”, he said.

It’s all part of work to create what has become a community hub in an area that Steven has said has become “a bit forgotten about”. Not by Glaswegians, but by policymakers.

“You see that when you look further into the kitchen development plans for the area, there's very much a distinct line drawn between the Merchant City and then the High Street. High Street has a completely different development policy, which is why it took three years to get class three for the hot foods, and then an additional year for the alcohol license,” Steven explained. This particular stretch, where the East End begins, has been left behind by decades of development masterplans.

Steven is not the only one to acknowledge that there is a very real border - manifested in physical terms by the two railway bridges that mark the beginning of London Road and the Gallowgate. He notes that Alison Thewliss highlighted the issue when she was a councillor for the Calton ward before becoming an MSP.

“I found an old Council drop-in note from 12 years ago that Allison Thewliss wrote when she was the councilor for this area. She said these two bridges, railway bridges are a visual barrier to the East End,” he said.

Steven has become nothing if not a champion for the local area, and he talks about it with a passion. But it is a passion that translates into other projects that Outlier has taken on, from the coffee shop to the gallery space to the new evening restaurant dining menu and the continuing engagement with Calton Community Council to ensure that this particular corner of the East End is not forgotten.

Outlier, 38 London Rd, Glasgow G1 5NB