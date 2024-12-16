Trocadero's cocktail bar

The new restaurant at the luxury hotel will feature live music and entertainment.

Owners of Crossbasket Castle, the luxury hotel at High Blantyre, have revealed more details of their £20 million expansion, including the opening date for its new destination restaurant – Trocadero’s.

Consisting of two grand suites, four junior suites, eight deluxe rooms and 26 classic double/twin rooms, the new hotel is the result of years of meticulous planning. Steve and Alison Timoney say new restaurant and cocktail bar Trocadero’s will feature live music and entertainment every night of the week when it opens on 16 March.

Alison Timoney said: “We are very excited to be announcing an opening date of 16 March 2025 for the new 40-bed hotel and Trocadero’s.

“A tribute to the elegance and allure of a bygone era, we wanted to create a destination where guests could escape the ordinary and immerse themselves in a world of glamour and sophistication, whilst enjoying the full experience that only the finest live music and entertainment can provide.”

The name Trocadero’s is a nod to the 1950s dance hall in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, of the same name.

Alison Timoney said: “We want Trocadero’s to be somewhere our guests experience the finer things, where they can truly indulge and get lost in the nostalgia of a golden era. We have worked hard to develop this unique concept, which complements the luxury and romance of the beautiful surroundings whilst bringing a vibrant and tantalising new experience.”

Michelin star chef Michel Roux Jr will oversee the restaurant and cocktail bar. Speaking on his appointment, Michel Roux Jr said: “Trocadero’s is going to be the talk of the town and the most iconic venue in Scotland. Fabulous, delicious food, great entertainment, and somewhere people will want to keep coming back to time and time again.”

Managed by Inverlochy Castle Management International, Crossbasket Castle has a long-lasting relationship with Michel Roux Jr, a former judge on Masterchef the Professionals, where he has been overseeing the five-star kitchen at the original Crossbasket Castle hotel since 2016.

Graeme Green, managing director of Crossbasket Castle, added: “We have taken exceptional care of all the finer details, and it is thrilling to be upon the moment where we are about to open our doors, and welcome our first guests.

“Be assured that Crossbasket Castle is going to be the pinnacle of hotel excellence in Scotland.”

The new 40-bedroom hotel and restaurant, which will also include a luxury spa with its own designed Scottish based product line, will also open on the same date.

Crossbasket Castle first opened in May 2016, having been restored from the brink of ruin into one of Scotland’s most luxurious, five-star hotels. Steve and Alison spent five years and over £10 million restoring Crossbasket Castle, including The Tower of the Castle, which dates back to the 15th century.