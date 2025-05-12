Paesano announce opening date of new restaurant in Glasgow's Southside

Paesano will be opening in Shawlands later this month in the former Di Maggio’s restaurant.

Paesano have announced that they will open their new restaurant in Shawlands later this month on Pollokshaws Road.

Making the announcement on social media, Paesano said: “The wait is nearly over Paesans. See you on the 21st.”

The original restaurant that launched the Di Maggio’s brand in Glasgow in 1985 is set to be the first step in the expansion of Paesano since it was acquired by local hospitality operator DRG.

The Southside restaurant remained closed to diners following the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, with a refurbishment initially announced in September 2021. Work started last summer with the unit cleared ready for a refit.

Di Maggio’s Restaurant Group, which operates the Di Maggio’s, Café Andaluz and Amarone restaurant chains and is owned and run by Mario Gizzi and Tony Conetta, bought Glasgow’s two Paesano restaurants and Sugo on Mitchell Street in June last year with plans to expand both brands.

Paesano, which quickly established a following for Neapolitan pizza, was opened on Miller Street in 2015 and Great Western Road on 2017 by restaurateur Paul Stevenson. Sugo Pasta arrived on Mitchell Street in 2019, proving to be another success, serving 12,000 diners a week. On purchasing the restaurants, Mario Gizzi said: “In our discussions with Paul, it quickly became clear that we shared a clear vision of bringing the Paesano and Sugo experience to more locations.

“We have shown repeatedly that we have the ability to take exciting restaurant concepts and expand them in a planned and successful manner, and it is going to be really exciting to do the same for Paesano and Sugo. They are brilliant brands - everything from the signage to the interiors, and particularly the food, is absolutely perfect.”

Tony Conetta said: “We have watched with admiration how Paul has built the restaurants into powerhouse brands in a hugely competitive market and are really pleased that he will remain on board as a consultant as we develop our plans to roll out Paesano and Sugo more widely.”

Paesano will open at 1038-1040, Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 3EB on Wednesday 21 May.