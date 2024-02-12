Pancake Day: 6 of the best pancake dishes to order in Glasgow this Shrove Tuesday

Pancake Day is nearly upon us, and you may be considering trying a different topping this year.

Not everyone likes to dig out the mixing bowl in the kitchen and although we all have our own favourite toppings on pancakes, we thought we could give you some inspiration this Shrove Tuesday.

Here are six of the best dishes to order in Glasgow on Pancake Day.

1 . Peach Melba pancakes with vanilla ice cream Order Peach Melba pancakes with vanilla ice cream at one of the Southside's finest cafes. 1082 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3XA

2 . Buttermilk pancakes, mixed berry compote, mixed berries, hot peanut butter creamy custard, honey nut cornflake with white Belgian chocolate clusters. If you are looking for something a bit different, head to Bramble and order the buttermilk pancakes, mixed berry compote, mixed berries, hot peanut butter creamy custard, honey nut cornflake with white Belgian chocolate clusters. 924 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET.

3 . Caramelised soufflé pancakes with chewy tapioca pearls Order Caramelised soufflé pancakes with chewy tapioca pearls at KoKo House in Glasgow's West End just off Byres Road. 175 Great George St, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8AQ.

4 . Grilled peaches, Greek yoghurt and cinnamon sugar. Have your pancakes with a fresh twist at Brunch Club by ordering them with grilled peaches, Greek yoghurt and cinnamon sugar. 67 Old Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G3 8RF.