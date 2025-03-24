Paolo Nutini spotted at popular Glasgow Southside restaurant for a Sunday roast
Scottish star Paolo Nutini was spotted out and about in Glasgow’s Southside over the weekend as he headed to a popular restaurant on Pollokshaws Road.
The Paisley-born singer was pictured with staff after enjoying a Sunday roast at The McMillan in Shawlands.
Taking to their Instagram story, The McMillan posted a picture of a member of staff with the musician and said: "Paolo in for a Sunday roast".
Nutini is no stranger to being spotted enjoying local hospitality in Glasgow as we have previously reported the 38-year-old being a fan of La Lanterna on Hope Street, M.J. Heraghty, Cafe Gandolfi and Oran Mor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.