Paolo Nutini spotted at popular Glasgow Southside restaurant for a Sunday roast

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 09:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The 38-year-old singer was spotted enjoying a meal in Shawlands over the weekend.

Scottish star Paolo Nutini was spotted out and about in Glasgow’s Southside over the weekend as he headed to a popular restaurant on Pollokshaws Road.

The Paisley-born singer was pictured with staff after enjoying a Sunday roast at The McMillan in Shawlands.

The McMillan

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taking to their Instagram story, The McMillan posted a picture of a member of staff with the musician and said: "Paolo in for a Sunday roast".

Nutini is no stranger to being spotted enjoying local hospitality in Glasgow as we have previously reported the 38-year-old being a fan of La Lanterna on Hope Street, M.J. Heraghty, Cafe Gandolfi and Oran Mor.

Related topics:Glasgow SouthsideRestaurantGlasgowHospitality

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice