Paolo Nutini spotted at popular Glasgow Southside restaurant for a Sunday roast

The 38-year-old singer was spotted enjoying a meal in Shawlands over the weekend.

Scottish star Paolo Nutini was spotted out and about in Glasgow’s Southside over the weekend as he headed to a popular restaurant on Pollokshaws Road.

The Paisley-born singer was pictured with staff after enjoying a Sunday roast at The McMillan in Shawlands.

Taking to their Instagram story, The McMillan posted a picture of a member of staff with the musician and said: "Paolo in for a Sunday roast".

Nutini is no stranger to being spotted enjoying local hospitality in Glasgow as we have previously reported the 38-year-old being a fan of La Lanterna on Hope Street, M.J. Heraghty, Cafe Gandolfi and Oran Mor.