Partick bar hopes to become 'home of live rugby' following refurb
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The refit and relaunch of the Tiltin Kiltin on Dumbarton Road is now complete, after closing for just 19 days - conducted as a collaboration between Iona Pub Partnership, MD Hospitality and local husband and wife operators Stephen and Fiona McHugh.
Previously named the Tenement Bar, Stephen and Fiona decided to move forward with the venue in order to better suit the local community. The £40,000 refurbishment has seen new signage, furniture and decor, as well as imagery that celebrates national treasures and sporting achievements.
Speaking about why they chose rugby, Stephen and Fiona said: “Rugby signifies so many more things than just the sport. It’s inclusive and it’s respectful, an environment we want to create, so Rugby environment rather than rugby themed.
“Since opening we have been supported locally by the Hawks and we have a good relationship with Warriors also, who have helped provide us with memorabilia to display.”
The bar is also set to look at providing a new food offering over the next few weeks. It will showcase a selection of Scottish-inspired small plates such as Haggis Pakora with Whisky Sauce and Mini Haggis Neeps and Tatties.
Michael Dunn of MD Hospitality, the contractors who carried out the works on behalf of Iona Pub, commented; “It’s a friendly pub, one of the city's hidden gems once you walk in and are greeted with that beautiful gantry bar with its small intricate details.
“We recently had the opportunity to work on another Iona Pub venue, The Piper on George Square, and their new upstairs Whisky Lounge, so to be asked again to work on another one of their pubs was something we couldn’t say no to.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.