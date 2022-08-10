Scotland’s first ever specialist pastelaria is set to open in Glasgow’s West End.

Pasteis Lisboa will open its doors at 280 Byres Road - the former home of McGraff Barbering - on Thursday, August 11.

Serving traditional and freshly baked Pastel de Nata (Portuguese custard tarts) made to an award-winning recipe, this looks like an ideal place for those with a sweet tooth.

Pasteis Lisboa opens soon.

The shop will be selling both original and vegan versions of the Portuguese classic.

It will also include a delicatessen, selling Iberico hams, gourmet artisan tinned fish and seafood, cheese and much more.

Coffees from Dear Green Roasters and hot chocolate from Bare Bones will also be available.

The website states: “Get ready for the most amazing Pastel de Nata you'll ever taste, made from an authentic, award-winning Portuguese recipe.

“Come and watch our talented pastry chefs hard at work, freshly making our addictive ORIGINAL and VEGAN Pastéis de Nata from scratch all day, every day.”

Pasteis Lisboa will be open 8am to 6.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-5pm on Sunday.