Plan for new Hyndland cafe set to be approved, despite local complaints

A new cafe in Hyndland is set to be approved, despite complaints from locals.

Glasgow City Council’s planning committee will meet next week to discuss plans to turn the retail unit at 33 Clarence Drive, Hyndland, into a cafe.

The cafe, in the middle of a row of shops, would also have outdoor seating, if approved.

Despite six objections being made, including from the Dowanhill, Hyndland and Kelvinside Community Council, planning officials have recommended that the plan be approved.

The unit where the new restaurant would be based.

What are the objections?

As well as the local community council, Friends of Glasgow West and neighbouring commercial properties have also voiced their opposition to the plans.

Concerns have been raised about the impact the cafe could have on traffic congestion and parking, and there are arguments that the area has enough hot food shops and that another cafe would be detrimental to local businesses.

Previous setback

This is not the first time the applicant has submitted plans for the site. A previous proposal to use the unit as a cafe and hot food takeaway was rejected.

It was argued that the proposal went against the development plan and that there are already enough similar establishments on that row.

Will it be approved?

Planning officials have recommended that the plans be approved - but the final decision falls to councillors on the committee.

The report, to be presented next week, states: “The above demonstrates that the proposed development complies with the relevant policies of the Development Plan. Other material considerations including the consultation responses and letters of objection have been considered, however these do not outweigh the proposal’s accordance with the Development Plan.