In an update to the usual festive plans for the city, festive markets and a winter hub is coming to Glasgow Green.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow City Council has outlined a shift in emphasis for festive markets and winter events for this year. With George Square closed for an 18 month revamp, the focus will move to Glasgow Green for 2025 and 2026. A tender document has invited submissions for the provision of a new winter hub at Glasgow Green alongside the existing site in St Enoch Square at the bottom of Buchanan Street.

The document states: “Glasgow City Council invites proposals for the provision of Winter Hub Services for the years 2025 and 2026. This service is aimed at enhancing winter events in Glasgow City Centre and at Glasgow Green, following a strategic review of the city's festive offerings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ The council seeks a single concessionaire to spearhead this initiative, with innovative proposals needed for attractions that include infrastructure supply and installation. Key locations for these events include Glasgow Green and St Enoch Square, and the contract covers two years of service, reflecting significant opportunities for engagement across the city.”

The council is seeking a partnership with an event management company with experience in infrastructure provision and creative attraction development. The total project has a value of £3.5 million, according to the outline provided. It says: “Firms with a proven track record in delivering high-quality, sustainable, and customer-centric experiences should be particularly well-suited to compete for this tender. The Council places significant emphasis on factors such as operational delivery, customer experience, and fair work practices, offering a chance for businesses to gain recognition and bolster their portfolios in the public sector events space.”

The successful company will pay a set fee to the Council for operating at the two locations. Work on George Square will continue until late 2026, with new stone paving, informal play areas for children in sensory gardens in the eastern side, a raised lawn platform, feature lighting and new trees and seating.

The new winter hub is being created following a strategic review of the festive celebrations in Glasgow and could continue at the Green beyond the initial 2025 and 2026 timeframe should it be judged to have a positive impact on the city’s “economic and social recovery”. The partner is being asked to develop a programme of events and activity with “Winter Hub attractions within Glasgow city centre and Glasgow Green”.