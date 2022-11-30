Plans for former Tower Records and That’s Entertainment store in Glasgow city centre

The old store could be given a new lease of life.

Plans have been unveiled to convert the former Tower Records and That’s Entertainment store at Four Corners, on Argyle Street, into two restaurants.

Sava Estates is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to use part of the old retail store as restaurants.

The old That’s Entertainment store.

The store used to be occupied by Tower Records, and was later taken over by That’s Entertainment.

Tower Records closed in 2002, seven years after Bon Jovi performed an impromptu concert in the building.

The application covers the basement, ground and first floors of the building - there are no plans for the upper floors.

